Arweave Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.62 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. Arweave has a total market cap of $165.87 million and $7.62 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $4.97 or 0.00014556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00894347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.60 or 0.04291896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018019 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

