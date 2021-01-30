Aryacoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $197,025.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and $197,025.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00141781 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile