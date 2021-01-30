AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Reaches Market Cap of $4.64 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00011280 BTC on popular exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00131018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00266210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00066204 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,565.70 or 0.93553660 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma . AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

