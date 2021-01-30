ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI) Trading Down 2.8%

ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 223.95 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 223.95 ($2.93). Approximately 663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.50 ($3.01).

The company has a market cap of £223.95 million and a PE ratio of 14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 231.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.29.

About ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income and financially underserved female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,895 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.