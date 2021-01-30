Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AHKSY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $23.76.
Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Asahi Kasei Company Profile
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.
