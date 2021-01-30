Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AHKSY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

