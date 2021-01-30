Ascena Retail Group (ASNAQ) to Release Earnings on Sunday

Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Sunday, January 31st. Analysts expect Ascena Retail Group to post earnings of ($7.46) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Ascena Retail Group stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Ascena Retail Group has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.35.
About Ascena Retail Group
