ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASMVY opened at $43.65 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASM Pacific Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.