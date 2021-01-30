Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,118 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.94% of Aspen Technology worth $82,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZPN. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $133.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

