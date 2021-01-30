Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 18,670,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,062,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

