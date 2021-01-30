Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $49.57. 27,480,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,952,611. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

