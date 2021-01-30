Asset Dedication LLC Buys 10,835 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,328,215 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94.

