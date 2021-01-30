Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 116,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 175,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,743. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

