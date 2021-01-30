Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $271.17. 3,411,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.57 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

