Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.43. 3,792,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.48.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.