Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 19,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

MMM stock traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.16 and a 200 day moving average of $166.71. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.