Asset Dedication LLC Has $17.73 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,788 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 250,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 200,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 100,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period.

BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,838. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

