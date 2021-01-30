Asset Dedication LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.84. 5,203,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,683. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.25 and its 200 day moving average is $213.03. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.87.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

