Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 2,122 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The Boeing by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 678.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.19. 13,683,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,563,113. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.30. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

