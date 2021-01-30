Asset Dedication LLC Purchases New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 212,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,324,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,626. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $149.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.25.

