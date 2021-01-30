Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 63,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 745.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.