ASTA (ASTA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.01 Million

ASTA (CURRENCY:ASTA) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ASTA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. ASTA has a total market cap of $24.24 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASTA has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00132638 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00265189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065653 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,202.62 or 0.92123576 BTC.

ASTA Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,434,801 tokens. The official website for ASTA is www.astaplatform.com

Buying and Selling ASTA

