Asura Coin (ASA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $209.00

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Asura Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Asura Coin has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Asura Coin has a market capitalization of $58,577.52 and approximately $209.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Asura Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00131262 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00266138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00065884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034297 BTC.

Asura Coin Token Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. The official website for Asura Coin is asuracoin.io . The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin . Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin

Asura Coin Token Trading

Asura Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asura Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asura Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asura Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asura Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.