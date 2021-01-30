ATC Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $418,334.88 and approximately $61.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00387052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003664 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

