ATC Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $62.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $554,779.60 and $62.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00388529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

