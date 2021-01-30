Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE ATTO traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $16.42. 10,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. Atento has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $246.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.10 million. Analysts predict that Atento will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

