Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.60

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $7.86. Atlantia shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 21,895 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATASY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

