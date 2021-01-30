Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,058.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

