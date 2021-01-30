Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the December 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $57.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.97.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SEB Equity Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

