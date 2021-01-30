Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the December 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $57.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.97.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SEB Equity Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

