ATN Trading 45.2% Higher Over Last Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One ATN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $1,883.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATN has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00068877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00912125 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00052872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.14 or 0.04761501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018511 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028197 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.