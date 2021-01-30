Atomic Wallet Coin Price Hits $1.40 on Top Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $14.88 million and approximately $41,228.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00004113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00131433 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.38 or 0.00918530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00052690 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars.

