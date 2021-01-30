AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 325.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,436 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

