AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in AT&T by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 38,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 173,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

