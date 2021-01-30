AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

