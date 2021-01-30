Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AUKNY stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Auckland International Airport has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.