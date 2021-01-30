Auctus Growth PLC (AUCT.L) (LON:AUCT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.50

Auctus Growth PLC (AUCT.L) (LON:AUCT)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and traded as low as $26.50. Auctus Growth PLC (AUCT.L) shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 72,277 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £707,285.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.48.

Auctus Growth PLC (AUCT.L) Company Profile (LON:AUCT)

Auctus Growth plc focuses on investing in unquoted companies or businesses that seek a public quotation. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

