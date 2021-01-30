Auctus Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $34,344.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.42 or 0.00909763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00054409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.04 or 0.04636581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018503 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,924,235 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

