Audius (AUDIO) Achieves Market Cap of $26.34 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Audius has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $26.34 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00264310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065338 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,847.17 or 0.93701647 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.