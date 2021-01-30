Audius Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $25.63 million and $2.82 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00130311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00263697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064989 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,322.25 or 0.91699790 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

