Augur Market Capitalization Achieves $192.92 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Augur token can now be purchased for $17.54 or 0.00051247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $192.92 million and $18.99 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.16 or 0.00912134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.02 or 0.04424035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018413 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00028113 BTC.

About Augur

Augur is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.