Auroracoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.97 Million (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Auroracoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and $26.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,262.79 or 0.99760645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00023314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00024002 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

