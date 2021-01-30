AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.19

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.19 and traded as high as $28.23. AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 193,089 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$763.94 million and a PE ratio of -15.73.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.86. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

