Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $165.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

