Autonio 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $169,821.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $169,821.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00130311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00263697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064989 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,322.25 or 0.91699790 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.