Autonio Market Cap Hits $2.68 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Autonio has a market cap of $2.68 million and $168,231.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 63.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00264310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065338 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,847.17 or 0.93701647 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

