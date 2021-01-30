AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoWeb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. Analysts forecast that AutoWeb will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoWeb by 4,860.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

