Aventus (AVT) One Day Volume Tops $92,576.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Aventus has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $92,576.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.61 or 0.00890698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.67 or 0.04320340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

AVT is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

