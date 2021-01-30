Aventus (AVT) Trading Up 88.3% This Week

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 88.3% against the US dollar. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a market cap of $3.52 million and $111,669.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00910997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00055835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04466977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

