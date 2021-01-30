Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after buying an additional 66,190 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,665,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $164.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

