Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after buying an additional 66,190 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,665,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVY stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $164.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18.
Avery Dennison Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
