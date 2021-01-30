Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avidbank stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.
About Avidbank
