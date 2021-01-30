Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avidbank stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

