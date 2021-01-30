Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39,801.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Axe has a market cap of $220,101.00 and $39,801.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.09 or 0.00973747 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

